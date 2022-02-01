NYSP release identity and cause of death for deceased Richmondville man

RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police (NYSP) released info on the identity and cause of death for the victim found dead in his Richmondville home.

On Saturday, January 29, at around 11:19 p.m., NYSP responded to a report of an unknown disturbance at a 300 block area of Hite Road in Richmondville. There, police found a victim dead inside his home and it was speculated that his death was a homicide.

On Tuesday, February 1, NYSP confirmed that the victim’s death was a homicide as a result of gunshot wounds.

State Police also confirmed the identity of the victim as Connor E. Delaney, 21, of Richmondville.