NYSP release identity and cause of death for deceased Richmondville man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
homicide_184168

generic homicide death investigation

Trending on NEWS10

RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police (NYSP) released info on the identity and cause of death for the victim found dead in his Richmondville home.

On Saturday, January 29, at around 11:19 p.m., NYSP responded to a report of an unknown disturbance at a 300 block area of Hite Road in Richmondville. There, police found a victim dead inside his home and it was speculated that his death was a homicide.

On Tuesday, February 1, NYSP confirmed that the victim’s death was a homicide as a result of gunshot wounds.

State Police also confirmed the identity of the victim as Connor E. Delaney, 21, of Richmondville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19