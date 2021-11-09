NYSP: Record number of tickets issued during 2021 ‘Operation Hardhat’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the New York State Police, a record number of tickets were issued during 2021’s Operation Hardhat. Reportedly a total of 2,336 tickets were issued, breaking the previous record of 2,018 tickets set during 2020.

263 of the 2,336 tickets were issued in the Capital Region. Tickets were issued by State Police and local law enforcement agencies.

Below are how notable regions in New York were ticketed:

Hudson Valley – 326

Long Island – 311

Capital Region – 263

Central New York – 196

Southern Tier – 490

Mohawk Valley – 251

Western New York – 99

North Country – 67

NYS Thruway – 135

New York City – 16

The tickets issued in 2021 included the following violations:

Speeding – 855

Cell Phone – 434

Seatbelts – 254

Failure to Move Over – 167

Failure to Obey Flagger – 1

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device – 4

Other Violations – 621

During Operation Hardhat, police officers are present within the work zones and dressed as highway maintenance workers. Officers identify drivers who are distracted by electronic devices while driving, disobey flagging personnel, speed through the work zone, or violate the state’s Move Over Law, which applies to both emergency and maintenance vehicles.

The 2021 Great New York State Fair unveiled a Highway Workers Memorial to honor transportation workers who lost their lives on the job. They wanted to remind motorists that they have a responsibility to drive safely through work zones.

New York State Police wants to remind motorists to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.