NYSP: pickup truck crashes into Loughberry Lake

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, November 14, around 4 a.m., New York State Police responded to a report after a pickup truck accidentally crashed into Loughberry Lake. Police say the pickup was traveling along Loughberry Lake Road in the Town of Wilton.

According to police, the Greenfield Fire Department, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), and the Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works (DPW) were called to the scene of the crash. Police say around 5:30 a.m., the DEC and DPW deployed absorbent booms into the lake to contain any oil that had escaped from the truck.

Officials said Loughberry Lake is the main water supply for the City of Saratoga Springs. The DPW water treatment plant chief directed that the plant be temporarily shut down around 4 a.m., to determine the extent of the oil spilled following the crash.

Oil from the pickup truck was contained to the North-East portion of the lake about a mile from the intake system officials say, which did not pose a problem for the water treatment plant. Police said once the truck was removed and oil contained, the water plant resumed operations at 9 a.m.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was unharmed in the accident. The New York State Department of Health has been notified of the situation. Residents can contact the water treatment plant operators at 518-584-1848 with any questions or concerns.

Questions specifically about the accident should be directed to the New York State Police.