MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, a Moreau man was arrested for illegally possessing a rifle. David C. Fuller, 59, was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

The arrest stemmed from a domestic dispute that occurred at a residence in Moreau on Saturday night. The victim informed responding officers that Fuller was inside the residence and had threatened to injure law enforcement with a firearm.

Fuller eventually exited the residence and was arrested. Police located an illegally possessed noncompliant rifle and a high-capacity magazine in the residence.

The rifle and other legally owned firearms were seized as a result of a court order. Fuller was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.