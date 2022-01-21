NYSP: Monroe man arrested for grand larceny

MONROE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State police in Monroe have arrested Ian D. Harriton, 28, of Monroe accused of Grand Larceny. Police say the larceny came to the attention of the president of the fire company when it was discovered that bills for the fire department were delinquent for several months.

According to an investigation by police Harriton was the treasurer of the Monroe Lakeside Fire and Rescue Company. Police say he is accused of stealing over $400,000 for personal use.

Charged:

  • Second degree grand larceny (felony)
  • Falsify business records (felony)
  • Second degree forgery (felony)

Harriton was released on an appearance ticket. No further information by police is available at this time.

