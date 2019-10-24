NYSP: Men get into fight after attaching chain to vehicles, playing ‘Tug of War’

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police were called to the Budget Inn in Broadalbin for a disturbance on Wednesday.

When troopers arrived, they say they found two males involved in an altercation after attaching a chain between their two vehicles and playing “Tug of War” in the parking lot.

Police say one of the drivers, Harold Young, showed signs of intoxication. He provided a breath sample of 0.30 percent B.A.C.

While Young was being processed, troopers observed Amanda Vannostrand drive her vehicle into the parking lot of the barracks to pick Young up. She’s accused of driving under the influence and provided a breath sample of 0.30 percent B.A.C.

Young and Vannostrand were both charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Both are due in court next month.