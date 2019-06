MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police say a man who passed away after getting into an altercation over the weekend died from natural causes.

Melvin Yager, 55, called 911 around 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening to report an altercation, according to State Police, but became unresponsive during the call.

Police responded to the scene in the town of Mayfield shortly after 6:00 p.m. and took Yager to the Nathan Littauer Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

