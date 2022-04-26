HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police, the man who died in the Sacandaga River crash passed away due to asphyxia. An autopsy conducted at Glens Falls Hospital determined that Edward Mastrangelo, 66, of Queensbury, died of asphyxia due to drowning.

The fatal crash on Sunday, April 24, left one man dead after Mastrangelo crashed his vehicle into the Sacandaga River along Old Corinth Road in the Town of Hadley. His vehicle was submerged in the river when divers from the Corinth Fire Department were able to remove Mastrangelo from the vehicle.

Mastrangelo was transported to Glens Falls Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was the only occupant of the vehicle and the only person involved in the crash.