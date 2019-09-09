NYSP: Man had sexual contact with child under 11 years old on multiple occasions

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say engaged in sexual contact with a child less than 11 years old in the town of Rotterdam on numerous occasions.

Kyle Desantis, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual conduct against a child following a two month investigation.

He was remanded to the Schenectady County Jail pending a future court appearance.

Police say Desantis was residing in Pattersonville but is currently without a residence, but is known to frequent Schenectady.

If convicted, Desantis could face up to 25 years in prison.

Troopers were assisted in the investigation by members of the Schenectady County Office of Child Protective Services.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say anyone who has had suspicious interactions with Desantis is urged to contact police at (518)-630-1712.