NYSP: Man had $37K in counterfeit cash during traffic stop

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man accused of having thousands of dollars of counterfeit money in his possession during a traffic stop.

Police say they stopped Ali Sheroze, 22, of Latham, who was operating a vehicle on Scully Ave. in Colonie without a headlight.

When troopers interviewed Sheroze, they say the smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Following a search of the vehicle, police say they found 80 counterfeit $100 bills and 294 counterfeit $100 bills located in a backpack on the rear seat.

Sheroze was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

He is due in court on Wednesday.