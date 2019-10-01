NYSP: Man had $37K in counterfeit cash during traffic stop

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man accused of having thousands of dollars of counterfeit money in his possession during
Police say they stopped Ali Sheroze, 22, of Latham, who was operating a vehicle on Scully Ave. in Colonie without a headlight.
When troopers interviewed Sheroze, they say the smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Following a search of the vehicle, police say they found 80 counterfeit $100 bills and 294 counterfeit $100 bills located in a backpack on the rear seat.
Sheroze was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
He is due in court on Wednesday.