NYSP: Man had 13 fraudulent credit cards, skimming device during traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say had several fraudulent credit cards and a skimming device during a traffic stop.

Police say they stopped a car on I-87 at the exit 23 tolls for a vehicle and traffic violation.

The driver, Devon McKnight, 36, of Riverdale, Ga., was found to have 13 credit cards with fraudulent information and the skimming device.

McKnight is also accused of presenting another person’s license after police say his license was suspended by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

He was charged with 13 counts of second-degree Forged Instrument, Possession of a Forgery Device, second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Skimmer Device, Criminal Impersonation of Another Person, and second-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation.

McKnight was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail or bond.

He is due back in court later this week.