NYSP: Man found unconscious, floating in local creek after reported missing

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was located and found unconscious in a local creek on Tuesday, November 2.

According to New York State Police, on November 2 around 7:10 p.m., Troopers responded to State Route 291 in the town of March for a reported 60-year-old male who was reported missing. The man had been said to have left on his tractor several hours earlier to mow his property.

The Stittville Fire Department then began a search for the man along Ninemile Creek when they discovered the tractor submerged in the water.

As the search continued, the man, identified as 60-year-old Edward J. Niedzielski was found face down and unconscious floating in the creek. He was transported the St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center where has was pronounced deceased.

New York State Police confirmed that an autopsy will be conducted by the Onondaga County Medical Examiners Office to determine an official cause of death.

