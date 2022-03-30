AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police, on Tuesday, March 29 around 4:27 p.m., a man died after a crash on State Route 5 in Amsterdam. The man was in his mid 50’s

State Police say that James E. Green, 54, of Gloversville was traveling westbound on State Route 5 in a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt when he crossed the median and began traveling west in the eastbound lane. Green collided head-on with an eastbound tractor-trailer.

Green was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The person operating the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.