NYSP: Man caused crash in road rage incident in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say was involved in a road rage incident in Albany.

Police say Jonathan Hernandez-Cora, 29, of Green Island, caused a traffic accident on Western Avenue.

Hernanzes-Cora is accused of following a woman’s vehicle at high rates of speed and attempting to ram her vehicle.

Three people were inside the vehicle.

Police say no one was injured in the crash.

Hernandez-Cora was charged with second-degree attempted assault, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, and multiple vehicle infractions.