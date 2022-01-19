NYSP: Man arrested on burglary charges

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police (NYSP), a 40-year-old man was arrested on burglary charges. Allegedly, he forcibly entered a home and started a physical altercation with two people.

On January 15, the New York State Police in Fonda arrested Joshua J. Case, 40, of Florida for Burglary in the 1st degree (Felony).

At around 11:00 p.m. on January 14, NYSP responded to a residence in the town of Florida for a disturbance.

The investigation determined that Case had forcibly entered a residence and had a physical altercation with two people inside. Case had gone to the residence to confront one of the victim’s regarding an earlier argument.

Case was arrested following an interview with investigators at SP Fonda. He was arraigned in Florida Town Court and remanded to Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.