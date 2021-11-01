NYSP: Man arrested for stealing ATV from Saratoga

WRIGHT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police in Cobleskill, a man was arrested for possessing a stolen ATV.

State Police said, William Liberatore, 28, of Wright, was possessing an ATV that was reported stolen out of Saratoga County in October. The ATV was located at Liberatore’s residence after an investigation by State Police.

Liberatore was charged with Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (Felony). He was then released on an appearance ticket returnable in the Wright Town Court on November 22, at 4:00 p.m.

