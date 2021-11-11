NYSP: Man arrested for possessing heroin and cocaine in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, November 9, New York State Police arrested Russell Yates, 50, of Albany. Police say Yates is accused of being in possession of heroin during a traffic stop by officers.

According to police, Yates was a passenger in a vehicle following a traffic stop by State Police on Exit 6 of I-90. Police said Yate was found to be in possession of about 2.3 grams of heroin, and with numerous wax envelopes containing heroin. Additionally, police say Yates was also in possession of about 4.3 grams of crack cocaine.

Charged:

Criminal possession of a narcotic drug (felony)

Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possesion of a controled substance (misdemeanor)

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Yates was taken into custody and transported to the State Police barracks in Latham for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket for Albany City Court, at a later date.