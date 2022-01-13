NYSP: Man arrested for murder after strangling women in Fallsburg

FALLSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police (NYSP), a man was arrested after a domestic incident where a woman was found dead. The man allegedly strangled the woman after her cause of death was found to be strangulation.

On January 9, at around 1:45 p.m., NYSP from the Liberty barracks along with officers from Fallsburg Police responded to a residence on Loch Sheldrake Road in Fallsburg for a report of a domestic incident.

Police discovered the victim, Marilyn Torres, 61, unconscious on the floor next to a bed and immediately began life-saving measures. Ultimately, Torres was pronounced dead at 7:00 p.m. on January 11.

According to NYSP, Joseph Detzauer, 37, allegedly physically assaulted Torres by strangulation causing her death.

He was arraigned today on a charge of Murder 2nd degree in front of Fallsburg Town Judge Scheinman and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to reappear on January 25, at 5 p.m. in the Town of Fallsburg Court.