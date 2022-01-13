NYSP: Man arrested for murder after strangling women in Fallsburg

News
Posted: / Updated:
arrest police lights generic

arrest police lights generic

FALLSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police (NYSP), a man was arrested after a domestic incident where a woman was found dead. The man allegedly strangled the woman after her cause of death was found to be strangulation.

On January 9, at around 1:45 p.m., NYSP from the Liberty barracks along with officers from Fallsburg Police responded to a residence on Loch Sheldrake Road in Fallsburg for a report of a domestic incident.

Police discovered the victim, Marilyn Torres, 61, unconscious on the floor next to a bed and immediately began life-saving measures. Ultimately, Torres was pronounced dead at 7:00 p.m. on January 11.

According to NYSP, Joseph Detzauer, 37, allegedly physically assaulted Torres by strangulation causing her death.

He was arraigned today on a charge of Murder 2nd degree in front of Fallsburg Town Judge Scheinman and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to reappear on January 25, at 5 p.m. in the Town of Fallsburg Court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Check the latest closings and delays

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19