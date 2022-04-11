MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York State Police said they arrested Dylan Lyon, 25, Fort Edward after he was seen driving the wrong way on I-87 in the Town of Moreau. The incident happened on Saturday, April 9, shortly before 6 a.m.

Lyon was allegedly driving south in the northbound lane on I-87 when he was pulled over by troopers Saturday. The trooper who pulled Lyon over reportedly smelled alcohol and saw signs that he was impaired.

NYSP said Lyon refused to complete field sobriety tests, was arrested, and taken to the SP barracks in Wilton. A breathalyzer showed Lyon had a blood alcohol content of .24%, according to NYSP. He is due back in court later this month.