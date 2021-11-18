NYSP: Man arrested after robbery followed by police pursuit resulting in crash

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police, on November 16, Joshua M. Charron, 24, of Greenport, was arrested after allegedly committing robbery followed by a police pursuit that resulted in a crash.

Troopers found Charron driving a 2001 Toyota pickup truck going southbound on State Route 9H after receiving a tip he had stolen merchandise from Lowes and Kohls on Fairview Avenue in Greenport. Charron refused to comply when Troopers initiated a stop and led them on a short pursuit.

The pursuit ended when Charron ran a red light at the intersection with State Route 66 and struck another vehicle. Non-life-threatening injuries were reported at the scene and all parties involved were transported to Albany Medical Center including Charron’s passenger.

An investigation determined Charron allegedly stole items from Kohls and forcibly stole items from Lowes before fleeing.

Charges:

Robbery 2nd degree (Felony)

Robbery 3rd degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th degree

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs

Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree

Reckless Driving

Charron was arraigned before the town of Claverack Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail pending a future court date.

This investigation remains ongoing.