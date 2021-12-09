NYSP: Man arrested after allegedly throwing his dog at a wall

SHAWANGUNK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police, a man was arrested on animal abuse charges. The suspect reportedly got upset and threw his dog at the wall.

On December 8, at around 11:48 p.m., troopers responded to Lakewood Road for a report of a domestic dispute. When troopers arrived, they observed the complainant outside of the residence holding a small dog.

Investigation revealed that Anthony Gonzalez, 30, Shawangunk, became upset when the dog was barking and bit his hand. Gonzalez allegedly then grabbed the dog and threw it against the wall causing the 7-year-old Maltese to bleed from the mouth.

The dog was taken to Sullivan County Emergency Animal Hospital by the owner.

Gonzalez was charged with felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

He was arraigned in the Town of Gardiner Court where he was issued an appearance ticket with a return date of December 20 at 6 p.m. He was also issued an Order of Protection to refrain from contacting the victim.

The complainant was advised from the vet that the dog received minor bruising and is expected to make a full recovery.

