NYSP: Man accused of biting man’s nipple during altercation at local bowling alley

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man on assault charges on Friday following a disturbance at Broadway Lanes.

Police say Timothy Souden Jr., 31, of Hudson Falls, got into a physical altercation with another man after a bartender refused to serve him anymore alcohol.

During the altercation, Souden is accused of biting the victim’s nipple and hit him in the face multiple times.

Police say when Souden was escorted from the building, he picked up a rock and threw at a vehicle in the parking lot, breaking the windshield.

Souden was arrested and charged with third-degree Criminal Mischief and third-degree Assault. He was due in court next week.