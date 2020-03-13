NYSP make changes to graduation ceremony

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police (NYSP) will move the graduation ceremony for the 209th session of the State Police Basic School to the New York State Police Academy on the Harriman State Office Campus in Albany. The ceremony will be closed to the public.

It was originally supposed to take place on March 18, at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany. Due to Gov. Cuomo’s restrictions on mass gatherings to help stop the spread of coronavirus they had to close the event to the public.

“Public safety is a mission priority for our Troopers, which the graduating members of the 209th Basic School have learned throughout the last six months of their training. While we understand that closing the ceremony is disappointing for family and friends, this is an extraordinary circumstance. The State Police fully supports the restrictions that have been put in place in order to maintain public safety,” NYSP said in a press release.

