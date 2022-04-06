EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)-New York State Police are looking for help finding Joshua Cornwall, 14, from East Fishkill in Dutchess County. Cornwall was last seen on April 4 at McDonald’s on 733 Main Street, in Poughkeepsie around 2 p.m.

Cornwall is 5’9″ and approximately 135 pounds with a skinny build and curly/messy black hair. He was wearing a red and black windbreaker and skinny jeans with Tommy Hilfiger sandals when he went missing. People with information on Cornwall’s whereabouts are asked to call the NYSP at (845) 677-7300 and reference case number 10767383.