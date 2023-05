MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Investigations are ongoing into a death in Mayfield on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they received a report of an unresponsive man pinned under a mower in Kennyetto Creek.

Responding officers freed the man, identified as Eugene F. Stevens Jr., 79, of Charlton. Stevens Jr. was brought on land and police immediately began life-saving measures. He was transported to the hospital and later declared deceased. The cause of death has not yet been determined.