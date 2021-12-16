NYSP: Kentucky man arrested for burglary in Richmondville

RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police in Cobleskill arrested a Kentucky man for burglary and possessing a stolen vehicle. He allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when he walked into a home saying he ran out of gas.

On December 13, State Police in Cobleskill responded to a residence in Richmondville shortly before 4:00 a.m. on Monday, December 13 for a report of a burglary.

When police arrived, they located Malamine S. Signate, 24, of Kentucky in a vehicle in the driveway of the home. An investigation determined that Signate, who was unknown to the homeowners, had entered through the front door, claimed he had run out of gas, and then left. The vehicle that he was driving was found to have been reported stolen out of Watervliet.

Signate was taken into custody and transported to SP Cobleskill where he was charged and processed.

Charges:

Burglary 2nd degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th (Felony)

Signate was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and remanded to Schoharie County Jail on $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond. He is due back in court on a later date.