ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From June 12 to 18, New York State Police conducted a traffic enforcement campaign focusing on speeding and unsafe driving behaviors. During the ‘Speed Week’ crackdown, police issued 20,952 traffic tickets.

Police issued 10,478 tickets for speeding and arrested 172 individuals for drunk and impaired driving. Police also responded to 175 personal injury crashes, including two fatal crashes.

In the Capital Region, 1,484 tickets were issued, and 13 individuals were arrested for impaired driving. Below is a breakdown of tickets issued across New York:

TroopRegionSpeedDWI ArrestsDistracted DrivingChild Restraint/Seat BeltMove OverTotal Tickets
AWestern NY9071435100161,857
BNorth Country303773815893
CSouthern Tier927101683411,567
DCentral NY1,1762055153642,290
EFinger Lakes9011127109121,892
FUpper Hudson Valley9403125106601,891
GCapital Region8211327105361,484
KLower Hudson Valley2,3872850114843,468
LLong Island4202114284111,591
NYCNew York City4770604711,469
TNYS Thruway1,2191772120352,550