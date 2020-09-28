NYSP investigating serious crash in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police (NYSP) are investigating a serious crash that happened on Saturday on State Route 212 around 10 p.m. A State Trooper came across the crash and immediately began helping those involved.

Police say a 2005 Audi A4, operated by David Lowy, 64 of Chappequa, crossed over the center lane and crashed head-on into a 2008 Pontiac G6. The Pontiac was being driven by Ann Tucker, 75, of Saugerties.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and the Pontiac came to a rest in a ditch after the crash, according to police. The drivers of both vehicles were airlifted to Albany Medical center. The passenger in Lowy’s vehicle was transported by Mobil Live to Dutchess Hospital.

Troopers say while talking to the driver of the Audi, Lowy, they discovered he was impaired by drugs while driving. He was subsequently charged with Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI) Drugs. He is scheduled to return to the Town of Saugerties Court on October 21 at 6 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or observed the vehicles prior to the crash is asked to call State Police at Kingston at 845-338-1702 and reference SJS 9842798.

