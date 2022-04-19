ELIZAVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police confirmed to NEWS10 that they are investigating a homicide out of Columbia County. State Police say, on February 7, Ed Kessler was found dead inside a home on Mountain View Road in the Town of Elizaville.

Investigators believe he had been dead for a few days before being located. Kessler is from Long Island and it is unclear why he was in Columbia County.

Due to the nature of the investigation, no more information will be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.