NYSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash

KENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) investigated a fatal motorcycle crash Monday on the Taconic State Parkway (TSP) that killed Robert Costabile, 69, of Valhalla, N.Y.
NYSP say Costabile was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the northbound side of the TSP near Hortontown Hill Road. Police say for unknown reasons, Costabile was unable to negotiate a curve and lost control before leaving the roadway. Unfortunately, Costabile succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
