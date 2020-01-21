NYSP investigating 1977 cold case, man killed after coming upon mysterious roadblock

MANHEIM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police are appealing to the public for any information regarding a chilling cold case homicide from 1977.

State police say Charles Stahl, 37, was driving home on Snells Bush Road in the Town of Manheim in Herkimer County on November 8 when he came upon a makeshift roadblock made of tree branches and other debris from the area. He stopped his truck at the roadblock and was shot and killed while still sitting in his truck, police believe.

Around 6:15 a.m., Stahl’s father, Charles Stahl, came upon his son’s truck in the road, and his son behind the steering wheel. He called 911 when he saw his son had been shot.

Many leads and interviews later, state police say no arrest has ever been made in the case. Police hope someone with information about the case is still out there and may be willing to come forward after all this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the State Police in Oneida at 315-366-6000.