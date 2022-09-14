DELAWARE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State troopers responded to a call involving two cars on Jeffersonville North Branch Road in the town of Delaware. The investigation is ongoing.

On September 13, at around 2 p.m., State troopers responded to report of a crash involving two cars in Delaware. After initial investigation, police found a 2017 Volkswagen Passat driven by David Slemmer, 62 was traveling northbound on Jeffersonville North Branch Road. Slemmer unknowingly crossed over into the southbound lane and hit a 2020 Chevrolet driven by Erek Cruz, 29.

According to police, Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene, and Slemmer was transported to the Garnet Medical Center with spinal injuries.