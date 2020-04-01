NYSP investigate ATV crash, killing 11-year-old boy

FULTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) say Winter Shaul, 11, of Fulton has died after an ATV crash.

NYSP say they responded just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to a fatal ATV accident in the area of Redling Road in the Town of Fulton.

Police say Shaul was riding an ATV on private property when he lost control while crossing a small berm. He was found dead on scene.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

LATEST STORIES: