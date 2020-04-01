FULTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) say Winter Shaul, 11, of Fulton has died after an ATV crash.
NYSP say they responded just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to a fatal ATV accident in the area of Redling Road in the Town of Fulton.
Police say Shaul was riding an ATV on private property when he lost control while crossing a small berm. He was found dead on scene.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing scheduled for 12:15 p.m.
- NYSP investigate ATV crash, killing 11-year-old boy
- Albany Med accepting transfer patients with coronavirus symptoms and confirmed cases
- Cruise ships must stay at sea with sick on board, Coast Guard says
- Second death due to coronavirus in Albany County