NYSP in Wilton participate in Border-to-Border initiative, encouraging drivers, passengers to buckle up

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NYSP Border-to-Border initiative

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) in Wilton Monday participated in the Border-to-Border initiative aimed at coordinating multiple law enforcement agencies to conduct visible seat belt enforcement encouraging drivers and passengers to buckle up.

State police coordinate with the following agencies to conduct enforcement of seatbelt and child restraint laws along the New York-Vermont border in Washington County including:

  • Vermont State Police,
  • Washington County Sheriff’s Office (NY)
  • Rutland County Sheriff’s Office (VT)
  • Granville Police Department (NY)
  • Fair Haven Police Department (VT)
  • Castleton Police Department (VT)

State police report that during the detail 72 total citations were issued, ten of which were for seatbelt violations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire