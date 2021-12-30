NYSP: Ilion man arrested for alleged criminal sex act

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, New York State Police in Latham arrested Amelio L. Chabrier, 22, of Ilion. Police say Chabrier is accused of a criminal sex act.

According to a report on November 1, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a complaint that a possible sex crime had occurred in the Town of Bethlehem. Upon further investigation, police say Chabrier is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with a minor less than 15 years of age.

Chabrier was taken into custody by State Police, following an interview.

Charged:

Second degree rape (felony)

Second degree criminal sex act (felony)

Chabrier was virtually arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court. He was remanded to Albany County Jail on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.