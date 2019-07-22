NYSP identify driver killed in Northway tractor-trailer crash

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have identified the driver killed in a tractor-trailer crash on the Northway in Queensbury on July 17.

State Police say 61-year-old Scott Rorapaugh of York Haven, Pennsylvania was killed when he struck another tractor-trailer turned on its side in the right lane of the highway shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to NYSP, the driver of a Hannaford produce tractor-trailer fell asleep in the area of northbound Exit 18, drifted off the eastern shoulder, hit a guardrail, and lost control. The tractor-trailer rolled over with the cab coming to rest in the right lane of the highway.

Rorapaugh was driving a tractor-trailer carrying fertilizer and paper products northbound in I-87’s right lane at the time. State police say he hit the disabled tractor-trailer’s cab, ripping it from the rest of the trailer. Both cabs became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the first tractor-trailer was outside of the vehicle at the time of the collision and was not harmed. Rorapaugh was killed.

