NYSP hold press conference regarding 3 Schenectady men charged with murder

News
Posted: / Updated:

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police held a press conference Tuesday morning at Troop G Headquarters in regards to the arrest of three Schenectady men charged with murder following the investigation in to the shooting death of Nathaniel Miller of Pittstown.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire