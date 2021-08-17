NYSP hold press conference regarding 3 Schenectady men charged with murder

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police held a press conference Tuesday morning at Troop G Headquarters in regards to the arrest of three Schenectady men charged with murder following the investigation in to the shooting death of Nathaniel Miller of Pittstown.
