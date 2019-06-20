NYSP: Hidden cameras found inside Clifton Park massage parlor

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested an Albany man they say hid surveillance cameras inside the private massage rooms of a newly opened parlor in Clifton Park.

On June 5, New York State Police conducted a search of the Sisters Body Works massage parlor on Route 9 in Clifton Park, and allegedly found surveillance cameras hidden in smoke detectors placed inside private massage rooms.

State Police charged Cheng Chang Dong, 51, with 2nd-degree unlawful surveillance and was issued an appearance ticket for the Clifton Park Town Court.