CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday morning, State Police responded to the I-87 rest area in Clifton Park after a caller reported of a person possibly having a medical event in a vehicle. A trooper checked the vehicle operator’s welfare, and after an EMS evaluation, arrested Pamela I. Backus, 49, of Greenfield, for Driving While Intoxicated.

Police discovered felony-weight narcotics and other controlled substances in the vehicle. Backus had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. Backus was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Backus was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert at SP Clifton Park. She was released and issued tickets returnable to Clifton Park Town Court on March 15.