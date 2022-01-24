NYSP: Glenville man charged with DWI, Leandra’s Law

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A Glenville man was arrested in Clifton Park Saturday, Jan. 22 for driving with a blood alcohol content (B.A.C.) more than three times the legal limit, according to New York State Police (NYSP). They said 42-year-old Ryan Natalie had two kids with him in the vehicle when he was arrested.

Natalie was charged with:

Two counts of aggravated driving while drunk under Leandra’s Law (felony)

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

NYSP said Natalie was arrested at a traffic stop on Blue Barns Road. He provided a breath sample at the NYSP barracks in Clifton Park which showed he had a B.A.C. of .29%. The children were released to family members. Natalie is due back at Clifton Park Town Court on Jan. 27.