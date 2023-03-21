QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four individuals were arrested following an investigation at the Super 8 Motel in Queensbury on March 15. Troopers observed multiple vehicles entering and leaving the motel after a brief interaction with Craig Webster, 38, of Queensbury.

A traffic stop was conducted after officers observed the first vehicle violate a Vehicle and Traffic law on Corinth Road. Police say the driver, Daniel Cardoso, 38, of Queensbury, possessed a controlled substance and attempted to destroy evidence.

A traffic stop was conducted after officers observed the first vehicle violate a Vehicle and Traffic law on Aviation Road. The passengers, Samantha Fournier, 41, of Queensbury, and Daniel Larock, 48, of Hartford, were found to possess controlled substances.

Webster was arrested at the motel and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, and two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree. Webster was arraigned at the Queensbury Town Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail.

Cardoso was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. He was issued tickets to appear at the Queensbury Town Court on March 27.

Fournier was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree. Larock was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. Both are due to appear at the Queensbury Town Court on March 27.