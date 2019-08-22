NYSP: Driver of propane truck killed in rollover crash

Breaking News
STAMFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The driver of a propane truck was killed when his truck hit a utility pole and rolled over Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Stamford.

New York State Police say Edward Walley J., 62, of Delhi, N.Y., was driving a propane truck on Townbrook Road in the area of Red Rock Road around 1:18 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control of the truck for an unknown reason, possibly medically-related, and hit a utility pole, rolling the truck onto its side.

Walley was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was killed. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

