NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the night of March 2, New York State Police were involved in a pursuit that began on I-87. Police attempted to stop a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, but the driver failed to comply.

A tire deflation device was deployed, and the vehicle sustained two flat tires. The driver continued and exited at 21B. Other New York State Police troopers and a unit from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department joined the pursuit.

According to the police, the driver pulled into a Sunoco and hit a gas pump. As the driver was pulling out of the parking lot, he intentionally struck a Troop ca and a Greene County Sheriff’s vehicle. At this point, another Troop car used its front push bumper to strike the vehicle, disabling it. No injuries were reported.

The driver, Angelo R. Paradiso, 29, of Palenville, was arrested. Paradiso was found to be driving intoxicated but refused to give a breath sample. He was charged with Reckless Endangerment 1st degree; a Class D Felony, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, Criminal Mischief 4thdegree, Driving While Intoxicated, and two counts of Reckless Endangerment of Property; all Misdemeanors.

There was another passenger in the vehicle but they were not charged. Paradiso was arraigned at the Town of Coxsackie Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in the Town of Coxsackie Court on April 3 and is set to appear in the Town of New Baltimore Court on April 11.