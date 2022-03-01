LIBERTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the New York State Police, a convicted felon was arrested again during a search warrant. The man allegedly possessed, Crack-Cocaine, Cocaine, Fentanyl, PCP, Crystal Meth, and guns.

On February 28, the New York State Police Troop F Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) along with Troopers from Troop F and Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), the Village of Liberty Police Department, and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant at 194 Chestnut Street, Apartment 314 in Liberty.

During the search warrant the following drugs were seized:

  • 110 grams of Crack-Cocaine
  • 92 grams of Cocaine
  • 379 grams of Fentanyl
  • 492 grams of liquid PCP
  • 426 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine
  • 12 grams of Suboxone strips

Police also seized three firearms:

  • INT .45 caliber revolver
  • JMZ (Jiminez) semi-auto 9mm
  • Loaded Beretta semi-auto .25 calibe (reported stolen)

Also seized were a Second Chance Bulletproof vest, a digital scale, and over $6,000 of cash.  

Malcolm Ford, 57, of Liberty was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (9 counts)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with the intent to sell (5 counts)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (3 counts)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (digital scale)
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (Firearm). 

Ford is a three-time convicted felon and was remanded to the custody of the Sullivan County Jail on no bail.