LIBERTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the New York State Police, a convicted felon was arrested again during a search warrant. The man allegedly possessed, Crack-Cocaine, Cocaine, Fentanyl, PCP, Crystal Meth, and guns.

On February 28, the New York State Police Troop F Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) along with Troopers from Troop F and Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), the Village of Liberty Police Department, and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant at 194 Chestnut Street, Apartment 314 in Liberty.

During the search warrant the following drugs were seized:

110 grams of Crack-Cocaine

92 grams of Cocaine

379 grams of Fentanyl

492 grams of liquid PCP

426 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine

12 grams of Suboxone strips

Police also seized three firearms:

INT .45 caliber revolver

JMZ (Jiminez) semi-auto 9mm

Loaded Beretta semi-auto .25 calibe (reported stolen)

Also seized were a Second Chance Bulletproof vest, a digital scale, and over $6,000 of cash.

Malcolm Ford, 57, of Liberty was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (9 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with the intent to sell (5 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (3 counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (digital scale)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (Firearm).

Ford is a three-time convicted felon and was remanded to the custody of the Sullivan County Jail on no bail.