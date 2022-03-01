LIBERTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the New York State Police, a convicted felon was arrested again during a search warrant. The man allegedly possessed, Crack-Cocaine, Cocaine, Fentanyl, PCP, Crystal Meth, and guns.
On February 28, the New York State Police Troop F Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) along with Troopers from Troop F and Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), the Village of Liberty Police Department, and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant at 194 Chestnut Street, Apartment 314 in Liberty.
During the search warrant the following drugs were seized:
- 110 grams of Crack-Cocaine
- 92 grams of Cocaine
- 379 grams of Fentanyl
- 492 grams of liquid PCP
- 426 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine
- 12 grams of Suboxone strips
Police also seized three firearms:
- INT .45 caliber revolver
- JMZ (Jiminez) semi-auto 9mm
- Loaded Beretta semi-auto .25 calibe (reported stolen)
Also seized were a Second Chance Bulletproof vest, a digital scale, and over $6,000 of cash.
Malcolm Ford, 57, of Liberty was arrested and charged with the following crimes:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (9 counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with the intent to sell (5 counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (3 counts)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (digital scale)
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (Firearm).
Ford is a three-time convicted felon and was remanded to the custody of the Sullivan County Jail on no bail.