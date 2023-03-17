CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, State Police of Clifton Park responded to a bomb threat at a childcare center. Brendan J. Ryder, 28, of Cohoes, was arrested the following day and charged with Making a Terroristic Threat and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

According to the police, Ryder called the center on Wednesday afternoon and stated, “bomb threat”. The center was evacuated, and the children and staff moved to a safe location. Law enforcement and K9 officers searched the building and found no evidence of explosives.

Ryder was processed at SP Clifton Park and arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court. He was then remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.