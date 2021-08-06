NYSP: Cambridge man arrested for sexually abusing three kids under 11

Trevor D. Hunt, 41, from Cambridge was arrested by the New York State Police in Greenwich for sexually abusing three children. Photo courtesy of NYSP.

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Trevor D. Hunt, 41, from Cambridge was arrested by the New York State Police (NYSP) in Greenwich for sexually abusing three children. The NYSP said the arrest stems from a joint investigation between them and the Hoosick Falls Police Department.

Hunt is accused of sexually abusing three children under the age of 11, which NYSP said they believe happened more than 10 years ago when Hunt lived in the Village of Hoosick Falls.

Hunt was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree sexual abuse with an individual less than 11 years old.

NYSP said Hunt was taken into custody on August 5 and arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment part. He was sent to Washington County Jail without bail and is due in Jackson Town Court on August 12.

The NYSP said they are looking into the possibility that there are other victims and the Hunt is known to have lived in Bennington, Vermont, and Sanford, Maine. People with information are encouraged to call the NYSP at (518) 583-7000 or Chief Ashe at the Hoosick Falls Police Department (518) 686-7900, email RAshe11@hotmail.com.