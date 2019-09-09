NYSP: California fugitive arrested after driving drunk in Schenectady

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Arrest_406762

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a fugitive from California after they say he was driving drunk in Schenectady.

During the stop, Nikco Polk, 42, is accused of giving troopers a fictitious identity. It was later determined that Polk was wanted for a parole violation in California in relation to a robbery conviction.

Polk was charged with being a Fugitive of Justice, False Impersonation, and Driving While Intoxicated.

Police say Polk’s BAC was 0.14 percent.

He was arraigned and remanded to Schenectady County Jail without bail.

Police say Polk is believed to have been staying in Bethlehem, N.Y.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play