NYSP: California fugitive arrested after driving drunk in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a fugitive from California after they say he was driving drunk in Schenectady.

During the stop, Nikco Polk, 42, is accused of giving troopers a fictitious identity. It was later determined that Polk was wanted for a parole violation in California in relation to a robbery conviction.

Polk was charged with being a Fugitive of Justice, False Impersonation, and Driving While Intoxicated.

Police say Polk’s BAC was 0.14 percent.

He was arraigned and remanded to Schenectady County Jail without bail.

Police say Polk is believed to have been staying in Bethlehem, N.Y.