NYSP: Bystanders help troopers find drunk driver who hit Lake George motel

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a man on Friday they say hit and damaged a motel in Lake George.
NYSP responded Friday around 7:00 p.m. to a report of an erratic driver near the Villager Motel in Lake George. The responding patrol was immediately flagged down by bystanders and saw that one of the motel’s cottages had been damaged by a vehicle.
Troopers say they found the driver, 49-year-old James McMahan of Queensbury, inside one of the motel rooms, drunk.
McMahon was arraigned in Lake George Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court later this week.