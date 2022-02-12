BATH, N.Y. (WWTI/NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman following an investigation into the death of her three-week-old infant, Scarlett G. Beach. On Friday, police say, Cherokee-Cheyenne Shull, 23, of Bath was taken into custody.

According to a report on February 3, Troopers responded to Shull’s home in Bath, for a medical emergency involving an infant. When police arrived with emergency medical responders the child was found dead, they say.

Charged:

Second-degree manslaughter (felony)

Shull has been remanded to the Steuben County Jail, where she awaits arraignment at Steuben County Circuit Court. The Steuben County District Attorney’s Office and Steuben County Child Protective Services assisted in the investigation.