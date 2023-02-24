CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston man was arrested on Monday following a traffic stop on I-87 in Clifton Park. Steven T. Stangle, 40, was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

According to police, Stangle had committed a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation. The Officer discovered Stangle had a revoked driver’s license due to a previous DWI conviction. Police also located controlled substances in the vehicle, but Stangle allegedly attempted to conceal them and destroy evidence.

Stangle was transported to SP Clifton Park and evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. A blood sample was taken, which indicated he was under the influence of drugs. Stangle was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.